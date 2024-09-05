Russia Hoax: Here We Go Again

Is The DOJ Trying To Steal Another Election?

* This is a plot to diminish conservative voices.

* Is it a [corrupt] federal operation to ensnare other conservative influencers?

* This is a pro-chaos operation, not pro-Trump.

* Libs need an early October Surprise story to run with.

* They know they’re going to lose — so they’re setting up a post-election Russia hoax.





The Dan Bongino Show (5 September 2024)

