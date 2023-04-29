BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
331) mark steele on the connection between 5g and “smart” cities
#ClaireEdwards Uncensored
#ClaireEdwards Uncensored
119 views • 04/29/2023

Europe’s 5G stumbles: Europe’s complex spectrum auction system is not helping the bloc catch up to Asia in deploying 5G networks.8 July 2019 | Europe 5G stumbles fast internet availability rollout: https://www.politico.eu/article/europe-5g-stumbles-fast-internet-availabilityrollout/

"Europe is being left behind in the race for faster internet. … The worry, shared by many in the industry, is that the EU is on track to fall behind in the deployment of 5G — particularly as rivals in the East race ahead. "In terms of 5G rollout, Korea and China are globally ahead of the rest of the world," said Rui Luis Andrade Aguiar, chair of Networld 2020, a think tank that advises the European Commission. … "


April 04, 2019 |South Korea to launch world's first national 5G networks": https://www.thejakartapost.com/life/2019/04/04/south-korea-to-launch-worlds-first-national-5g-networks.html.


April 09, 2019 | South Korean initial coverage reportedly clustered in major cities

https://www.commsupdate.com/articles/2019/04/09/south-korean-initial-5g-coverage-reportedly-clustered-in-major-cities/


April 09, 2019 | South Korea declares state of emergency as 'unprecedented' wildfires force thousands to flee: https://www.telegraph.co.uk/news/2019/04/05/thousands-flee-homes-wildfires-rip-south-korea/


April 05, 2019 | DEADLY INFERNO South Korea’s ‘biggest ever wildfire’ rips through swathes of forest killing two and torching hundreds of homes near Winter Olympics host city: https://www.thesun.co.uk/news/8799140/south-korea-biggest-wildfire-near-olympic-city/


For more contact SAVE US NOW: https://www.saveusnow.org.uk/


My website is available at ForLifeonEarth: https://forlifeonearth.life for more information on my work:

https://www.brighteon.com/channels/clairity

https://www.bitchute.com/channel/cglH7UO0OX4D

https://rumble.com/user/ForLifeonEarth

https://www.podomatic.com/podcasts/seimua

Keywords
emfsmart citiessouth koreamark steelefires
