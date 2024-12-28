BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Gluthione with Phototherapy
Patching
Patching
73 views • 6 months ago

Increase your Gluthione with Phototherapy.  Glutathione is the body's master antioxidant and primary antioxidant for detoxification.  It provides crucial immune system support.  Glutathinone patches are clinically proven to elevate glutathione level by 300% on average within 24 hours. Worked great for me as it doesn’t have to go through my digestive system.

Dr. Debbie, ND with Dr. Staci

Here's the link to the full video https://youtu.be/Bup3e_4GvB4?si=8P3BbnVw5_VHlHHk

Purchase Enrollment Kits: https://www.lifewave.com/lisa77/enrollment/packs

Select Kit Option: It will add all X39 patches you can remove and add other products

Add Monthly Subscription (X39 or X39 & X49 Performance Bundle are great options


Let me know if you have any questions!

https://linktr.ee/lisaks


Disclaimer: These patches are not intended to TREAT, PREVENT or CURE any disease. We do not claim heal, cure, treat or diagnose nor do we offer protocols. The suggestions mentioned here do not replace the diagnosis and treatment by a qualified licensed healthcare professional. We strongly recommend you consult your doctor concerning any specific health challenge or treatment you require. No medical claims are being made with the suggestions here.

Keywords
braindetoxificationenergydetoxmusclessleepheartorganicantioxidantgutwellnessmasterimmunephototherapyorganstaminaneurologicallifewavemental claritypatch technologyno durgsno chemicalsgluthioneealthpullen
