BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech.Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

DCF Untamed: Your Guide to Buying Your First Handgun, AR-15, and Navigating Concealed Carry
Untamed Nation
Untamed Nation
147 followers
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
Support This Channel

This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.

Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.

Shop NowLearn More
40 views • 3 weeks ago

The episode of DCF Untamed dives into essential topics for firearm enthusiasts and first-time buyers. Host Tanner explores the process of purchasing a first handgun, highlighting benefits like affordability and concealability, while addressing challenges such as recoil and accuracy with compact models like the SIG P365 and Glock 19. The show also covers preparing for a Colorado Concealed Handgun Permit, detailing class requirements, legal considerations, and tips for passing the proficiency test. Additionally, it discusses buying a first AR-15, debunking myths, comparing buying versus building, and recommending budget-friendly options like the Smith & Wesson M&P Sport III. Finally, the episode examines the UK’s new “ninja sword” ban, exploring its implications and the broader context of weapon regulations.


To view inventory, schedule training or range time, please visit https://www.dcfguns.com/ or stop by one of our 3 great Colorado Locations.


For more training focused content, subscribe to our Youtube channel https://www.youtube.com/@DCFAcademyCO


For more content follow us on social media

https://www.facebook.com/DCFGUNSCOS

https://x.com/dcfguns


DCF Guns - We keep the range hot and the deals hotter!


Keywords
newsgunspodcastgun safetydcf
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon UniversityBrighteon.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy