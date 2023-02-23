Dr Steven Greer: How advanced energy weapons have downed dozens of extra terrestrial vehicles. Explained.

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
VIGILANCE ELITE [Clip] - The Shawn Ryan Show with Dr Steven Greer:
Dr. Steven Greer: Mystery Behind UFO/UAPs, Alien Phenomenon & the Secret Government
This clip deals with remote viewing, nuclear weapons and DEMs:
How advanced energy weapons have downed dozens of extra terrestrial vehicles. Explained.
See full episode:
https://rumble.com/v2amh6m-dr.-steven-greer-mystery-behind-ufouaps-alien-phenomenon-and-the-secret-gov.html?mref=2hzb1&mrefc=17