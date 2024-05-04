Russian Saboteurs Burned Down Another Military Plant In One More NATO Country┃RF Entered Chasiv Yar

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Аccording to the latest data, Russian troops already managed to enter the city itself from the east direction. At the moment, fierce fighting is being observed in the city limits of Chasiv Yar. Ukrainian telegram channels also acknowledged that Russian troops had managed to reach high-rise buildings within the city limits of Chasiv Yar. According to them, the Russian army has already begun to storm the city blocks......................
Mirrored - BORZZIKMAN
