Brave TV - Dec 12, 2023 - Fake Carrington Event to Usher in Light World Order, Web 3.0 and Sci-Fi Health Care
Disease X in a nutshell is the next deadly outbreak expected to rampage throughout the world. And it's not necessarily just an extension of COVID, though that's a possibility. Most people consider that COVID is pretty much over, even though the CDC is predicting another monster wave this winter season. The irony of this all is that the fear of COVID is gone despite the fact that the world really didn't find any therapeutics worthy for the masses unless of course you're an Ivermectin fan or think that all-natural 3CL protease inhibitors like Tollovid are on the menu. Some would argue that Paxlovid and Lagevrio are therapeutics for the masses, but on closer review, they are ultimately concoctions by big pharma to reap in big profits off the backs of American taxpayers.

Modern medicine is finally catching on to the fact that elevated blood sugar is a major driving force behind the tsunami of chronic, noncommunicable diseases plaguing much of the world. For example, high blood sugar is the sine qua non of type 2 diabetes (T2D). Long-term complications from poorly managed type 2 diabetes include blindness, limb amputation, kidney failure, nerve damage and cardiovascular disease, with the latter being the number one cause of death among those with T2D.

https://www.zerohedge.com/news/2023-12-12/disease-x-resistance-futile

https://www.westonaprice.org/health-topics/modern-diseases/the-hidden-problem-of-chronic-hyperinsulinemia/#gsc.tab=0

