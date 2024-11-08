VERY IMPORTANT GALACTIC MESSAGE! REPTILIANS ARE EXTINCT (+MY BIRTHDAY!)

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Hello Friends! On this OTW Radio show, I share important information that the Reptilians are extinct! Their planet of Draco is completely destroyed as well as all their bases on Earth. The Pleadians and God's Angels have eliminated all of them, and the negativity has decreased by 86 percent. We can now ascend and create a beautiful and happy new planet! Also celebrate my birthday and 11 years of broadcasting! Hope you can all listen! Ted, OTW Radio, www.tedmahr.com www.outofthisworldreadings.com