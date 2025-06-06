Capturing You in the Matrix – Escaping the Surveillance State, the Real & Digital ID w/ Twila Brase

Sign up for my newsletter and support my work on Substack at https://SarahWestall.Substack.com

National leader in healthcare freedom Twila Brase returns to the program to expose the growing threats to patient autonomy and civil liberties. Ranked among the Top 100 Most Powerful in Healthcare, Twila shares her groundbreaking work, including the Wedge of Health Freedom initiative—a program that connects patients with doctors who operate outside of government and corporate control.

We also dive deep into the truth behind Real ID, the hidden surveillance agenda behind it, and how you can opt out and protect your freedom. Twila empowers listeners with practical tools to resist overreach and reclaim control over their health and identity. Don’t miss this essential conversation with one of the most informed voices in medical liberty today. You can learn more at https://cchfreedom.org or https://www.cchfreedom.org/national-id/