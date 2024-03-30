GRAMMATICAL DECEPTION Pt 3

We are learning about DOG LATIN. The language of the dead, which enslaves us. Look at your name on your birth certificate, DL, SS card, credit card, bills, documents. Is it in ALL CAPS?

Follow along: https://www.ageoflaodicea.com/grammatical-deception/

The people Jesus cast out of the Temple have usurped our dominion using Legal Fraud. A Glossa. They have incorporated everything through grammar, legally.

Globally there is no such thing as a government, they are private corporations using the word government under the color of law.

THE UNITED STATES OF AMERICA is no longer a country. It is a CORPORATION. It has been INCORPORATED in 1871 under the District of Columbia Act of 1871.