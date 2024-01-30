Brighteon Broadcast News, Jan 30, 2024 - The world is no longer afraid of the US empire; the DEATH of mainstream media accelerates

- Decline of mainstream media and rise of alternative sources. (0:03)

- AI-generated content replacing human writers in media. (5:35)

- The limitations of AI language models in replacing human writers. (11:22)

- AI language model and its capabilities. (16:49)

- US soldiers killed in Jordan and Syria, with questions on legitimacy of the story. (26:48)

- Farmer protests in France and Europe, with focus on seed preservation. (45:37)

- European farming, US empire, and cultural decline. (50:14)

- The decline of Western civilization and potential collapse of America and Europe. (57:10)

- US and Israel's nuclear weapons and conflict in the Middle East. (1:06:47)

- Saving seeds for emergency food supply. (1:19:50)

- Heirloom seeds, their benefits, and their importance for future food security. (1:24:43)

- Growing food for survival and diversifying assets. (1:29:34)

- Seed selection, soil preparation, and nutrient density in gardening. (1:39:52)

- Soil microbiology and seed storage techniques. (1:44:34)

- Food supply chain fragility and seed saving. (1:54:13)





