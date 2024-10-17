Larken Rose Interview - The Illusion Of Authority & The Collapse Of The Two Party Paradigm

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Joining me today is Larken Rose, author of The Most Dangerous Superstition, here to discuss exactly that, the most dangerous superstition: the illusion of authority. We discuss how this illusion is used to control our lives and how is at the root of most every problem we face as free individuals. We discuss voting and how it is a central part of this deception, as it is designed to give us the illusion of control over the entire process, and we highlight the many different solutions to overcoming this all-encompassing mechanism of control, that only exists because we allow it to.
