Las Vegas Cybertruck Blast Suspect Competed in TV Show

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
Las Vegas Cybertruck blast suspect Matthew Livelsberger took part in a military TV reality competition on the History Channel. He was cast to appear on a show called “The Ultimate Soldier Challenge.” Livelsberger and his Green Beret partner took on two teams in a series of military challenges. He talked about his love of guns. At one point, Livelsberger had to stop production due to heat exhaustion.
Source @Real World News
To survive what is coming, read/study: https://thewayhomeorfacethefire.net
The Gibraltar Messenger : https://gibraltar-messenger.net/