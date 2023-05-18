RepMTG Announces Impeachment Spree: Biden, Garland, Wray, Mayorkas, Graves

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
BREAKING: @RepMTG holds a press release on 5.18.2023 announces that she has filed articles of impeachment against FBI Director Christopher Wray, Attorney General Merrick Garland, DHS Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas, U.S. Attorney Matthew Graves, and President Joe Biden.
https://twitter.com/i/status/1659192508385992704