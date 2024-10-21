© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Demons Will Become The AI.
In this segment from a live show with Vicki Joy Anderson, we discuss the development of technology and how it is being directed with the advent of AI.
What does it mean for AI to become sentient exactly? does the spirit realm have anything to do with this? and why do the developers of these technologies continue to create them while also warning people of their dangers?