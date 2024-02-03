Activist Biden Judge Nixes Elon Musk's Tesla Pay Package -- DESTROYING American Productivity

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
An activist Delaware judge decided in a lawsuit brought forward by a person with 9 Tesla shares whose value had gone up 10X, that Elon musk's impossible to achieve pay package, was unfair, and refused to allow Elon musk to be compensated. This is another example of the Biden administration and the justice system targeting their enemies.
