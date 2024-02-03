BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Activist Biden Judge Nixes Elon Musk's Tesla Pay Package -- DESTROYING American Productivity
Recharge Freedom
Recharge Freedom
345 followers
62 views • 02/03/2024

An activist Delaware judge decided in a lawsuit brought forward by a person with 9 Tesla shares whose value had gone up 10X, that Elon musk's impossible to achieve pay package, was unfair, and refused to allow Elon musk to be compensated. This is another example of the Biden administration and the justice system targeting their enemies. #elonmusk #elon #tesla #DOJ

Keywords
democratstexasspacexjoe bidentesladepartment of justiceelon muskus politicsdelawarestar linkbiden administrationelon musk pay packageactive shareholderstesla shareholdersactivist judgeincorporate in delawaremoving to tedelaware judicial system
