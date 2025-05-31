Intelligence Augmentation: Full Conference (Spring 2021) Artificial intelligence is poised to change every sector of the economy. Stanford HAI

https://m.youtube.com/watch?v=-WI4xDi1dm4&pp=0gcJCdgAo7VqN5tD

FIND ALL SOURCE GOVERNMENT FUNDED R&D LINKS BELOW.

Nanotechnology





Bio & Medicine

Networking nano-biosensors for wireless communication in the blood https://phys.org/news/2023-11-networking-nano-biosensors-wireless-communication-blood.html

GLOBAL UNIVERSITIES, GOVERNMENTS AND TELECOMMUNICATIONS STANDARDIZATION ORGANIZATIONS MUST JUST BE CONSPIRACY THEORISTS EH! https://rumble.com/v6u3orf-413357595.html

Donald J Trump Announced That He Wants Spectrum Available For 6G ASAP! Do You Even Know What 6G Is As The American Public? https://rumble.com/v6ttntx-412889829.html

European Union Parliament:

Ethical and societal challenges in the face of the technological tsunami that is coming

Study25-07-2022

https://www.europarl.europa.eu/thinktank/fr/document/EPRS_STU(2022)729543

THz Signal Propagation https://search.brave.com/search?q=using+the+body+to+propagate+thz+signals&source=android&summary=1&conversation=8da27eb38c30cb3f761055

Davos 2015 - Rewriting Human Genes - The Chief Medical Officer of Moderna: "Hacking the software of life." (TEDx Talks 2017)" https://rumble.com/v6u073t-413194745.html

