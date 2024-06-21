BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
⚠️ Jesse Kelly | Kansas AG Kris Kobach Goes After Pfizer
GalacticStorm
78 views • 10 months ago

🚩 Jesse Kelly  |  Kansas AG Kris Kobach Goes After Pfizer  |  Kris Kobach is the latest red state AG to show some teeth against an overreaching System of oppression. The Kansas AG filed a suit against Pfizer for all the lies it managed to get away with in the last four years regarding their vaccine. The lawsuit includes the massive censorship campaign the government attempted to implement with the drug company.

pandemicpopulation controlbioweaponcovidplandemicexcess deathsmrna gene therapyvax injuries
