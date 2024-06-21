⚠️ Jesse Kelly | Kansas AG Kris Kobach Goes After Pfizer

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
🚩 Jesse Kelly | Kansas AG Kris Kobach Goes After Pfizer | Kris Kobach is the latest red state AG to show some teeth against an overreaching System of oppression. The Kansas AG filed a suit against Pfizer for all the lies it managed to get away with in the last four years regarding their vaccine. The lawsuit includes the massive censorship campaign the government attempted to implement with the drug company.