The Adventures of Batman & Robin (1995, Mega Drive)
FuerstBitmarck
4 followers
30 views • 08/20/2023

The Adventures of Batman & Robin is mix between beat'em up, shoot'em up and platformer developed by Clockwork Tortoise and published by Sega (in North America, Europe and Australia) and Brazilian company Tec Toy (in Brazil).

Mr. Freeze has broken out of Arkham Asylum and also freed the Joker, the Mad Hatter and Two-Face. The latter have been freed to keep Batman occupied while Mr. Freeze is running his plan to freeze all of Gotham City.

Keywords
batmansegaplatformerbeatemupshootemupclockwork tortoise
