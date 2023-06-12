Miami Vice: President Trump to Be Arrested on Tuesday in Miami

The formal arrest of former president Donald Trump is scheduled to take place on Tuesday at the federal courthouse in downtown Miami. Sources tell Local 10 News that Trump will be fingerprinted behind closed doors, have his mugshot taken, but won't be released to the public, and then appear before a judge around 3 p.m. Trump will be arraigned on 37 charges related to the unauthorized retention of secret documents after he left the White House. This is the first federal indictment against a former president in history.





The former president's arraignment comes less than a week after his indictment for allegedly taking classified documents to his Florida resort Mar-a-Lago after leaving office. Mr. Trump has been on the campaign trail since he was indicted, slamming the investigation as a politically motivated "witch hunt" and insisting he did nothing wrong.





President Trump has urged supporters to protest outside the courthouse on Tuesday. The city of Miami has been preparing for a crowd in and around the courthouse, with police chief Manny Morales urging commuters to expect traffic delays. Earlier, he held a press conference to talk about the security plan. He said city, county and federal agencies have been working together to make sure the event goes off without a hitch. Chief Morales also said the police will provide security at the courthouse and at the entrances to it, and they'll work with the federal marshals who are handling the arrest to make sure everyone is safe.





Rick Wiles, Doc Burkhart. Airdate 6/12/23





