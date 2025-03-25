Brighteon Broadcast News, Mar 25, 2025 – 23andMe will WEAPONIZED your genetic data, while Trump nominates PHARMA CLOWN for CDC

- Trump Administration's Nomination of Susan Monar to Head the CDC (0:10)

- Concerns Over Dr. Monar's Tweets and CDC Directorship (2:33)

- 23andMe's Bankruptcy and Data Weaponization (4:15)

- Health Insurance and Law Enforcement Implications (17:14)

- Multigenerational Impact of 23andMe's Data Sharing (19:37)

- Trump Administration's Failures and Incompetence (20:19)

- Lack of Accountability and Transparency (45:12)

- Impact of Left-Wing Judges on Trump's Agenda (46:51)

- Criticism of Susan Monar's Nomination to CDC (54:12)

- Trump's Involvement in Crypto and ETFs (57:30)

- Health Ranger Store Products and Music Announcement (1:09:45)

- Introduction of Guests and Show Theme (1:27:28)

- Food Forest Abundance and Practical Steps for Decentralization (1:30:34)

- Permaculture and Stewardship Principles (1:34:31)

- Challenges and Solutions for Urban Food Production (1:41:22)

- Medicinal Properties of Plants and Food Forest Design (1:57:23)

- Community and Educational Initiatives (2:02:24)

- Technological Advancements and Automation in Food Production (2:09:00)

- Investment in Food Forests and Long-Term Benefits (2:19:27)

- Conclusion and Call to Action (2:27:15)





