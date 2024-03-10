The value of freedom in the Creative Society. Why and how will the Creative Society encourage people to grow, first of all intellectually and creatively, and stimulate everything positive? How will innovations be introduced in the Creative Society? Why is personal freedom of every human much more important in the Creative Society? What is "uniqueness" in the consumerist format of society? What will a person be valued for in the Creative Society? Why in the consumerist format of society is it impossible to bring together at one table true scientists of the world in order to find an answer to the question that will save civilization from the imminent climate threat? These and many other questions are discussed in the video Value of Freedom with the participation of Igor Mikhailovich Danilov.Official website of ALLATRA TV: https://allatra.tv/en

