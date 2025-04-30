Trending: Ep81: Smart Meters, Diddy, Cashless Society and Grooming Gangs Jailed.

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
This morning on Trending Rich and Jay discuss the headlines of the day.
- Old Energy Meters to stop working from 30th June in attempt to force smart meters upon those who refuse.
- P-Diddy lawyers claim he was ‘not capable’ of committing the accused crimes due to his drug use.
- Cashless society would alienate elderly and vulnerable claims inquiry.
- Manchester Grooming Gangs jailed, but claims of a two-tier justice system continue.
This plus more in today’s episode.
New Content Daily
Feature-Length Documentaries
Exclusive Original Series
Start your journey today for just £1.99 for the first month at http://ickonic.com
New Ickonic Coffee - Wake Up World - Use the code 'trending' for 10% off - https://shop.ickonic.com/product/ickonic-coffee-wake-up-world-grounded-or-beans