© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Are Pet Vaccines Safe & Effective? Dr Brenda Bernhardt, DVM
Follow
1
Download MP3
Share
Report
214 views • 02/18/2023
Dr. Brenda Bernhardt DVM (retired), discusses some of the issues and concerns regarding conventional veterinary medicine’s vaccination recommendations: dose, informed consent, frequency, antibody titers, etc. Discover why, after 25 years of practice, she decided to stand down from the veterinary association and become a Pet Wellness Consultant. If you have friends and family who have pets, whether they are beginning to question all vaccines or not, encourage them to listen to this interview. Their pet’s wellbeing may be a stake!
Dr. Brenda Bernhardt: https://www.HolisticPetWellBeing.com/
****************************
Vaccine Choice Canada is now pleased to be working in collaboration with Canada Health Alliance.
Vaccine Choice Canada: https://vaccinechoicecanada.com/
Canada Health Alliance: https://canadahealthalliance.org/
Please support the work of:
https://vaccinechoicecanada.com/donation/
https://canadahealthalliance.org/donate/
Vaccine Choice Canada is Canada’s oldest and most respected vaccine risk awareness organization.
Stay informed by joining today: https://vaccinechoicecanada.com/join/
HELP OTHERS by sharing our Vaccine Regret link with loved ones/colleagues/health care providers, everyone!
https://vaccinechoicecanada.com/uncategorized/vaccine-regret/
Download and Share Material from Vaccine Choice Canada
https://vaccinechoicecanada.com/links/general-links/
You can find our videos on:
https://www.librti.com/vaccine-choice-canada
https://www.brighteon.com/channels/vaccinechoicecanada
https://www.bitchute.com/vaccinechoicecanada/
https://rumble.com/c/c-667243
VCC’s NEW Podcast Channel: https://podcast.uptoeveryone.com/
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.