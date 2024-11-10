BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
The Message of THE LIVING HEART in the Eucharistic Miracles & THE BLOOD on The Ark of the Covenant
The New Revelation
The New Revelation
18 views • 7 months ago

This is again a presentation from the New Revelation perspective, including many arguments of witnesses, science/ medicine and faith.

The amazing confirmation of the presence of real cardiac tissue, real blood (AB type) and recently living white blood cells (and many other stunning details)in the so-called eucharistic miracles that were allowed to be investigated scientifically (Lanciano, Buenos Aires, Tixtla, Sokolka, Legnica) makes the point of a real divine manifestation. However, is this really a divine endorsement of the eucharistic rite of the Catholic church and of the Catholic church, in general, or does it have a deeper and much more impactful spiritual meaning for the entire humanity? The answer may eventually be found in the words of the New Revelation - the teaching dictated by the Lord Himself to His two scribes Jakob Lorber and Gottfried Mayerhofer, which fully confirms the Christian Scriptures and in an unparalleled manner expands them and explains some of their most critical spiritual meanings.

The discovery of the blood of Jesus on the Ark of the Covenant, as testified by famous American Biblical explorer Ron Wyatt, is also a matter that appears to link in to that of the Eucharistic miracles, but not necessarily as expected. Various arguments and also some criticism are mentioned and commented here, but the conclusions, as said, are given from the perspective of the New Revelation (which includes that of the Scriptural Gospels), according to the understanding of the presenter. All possible errors are not to affect in any way the inestimable value of these divine scriptures, as they are only the product of my very limited human knowledge and understanding.

Selection of references:


Eucharistic Miracles References:

http://www.miracolieucaristici.org/

4 Approved Eucharistic Miracles from the 21st Century https://www.magiscenter.com/blog/approved-eucharistic-miracles-21st-century

The Eucharistic Miracle of Buenos Aires. Host bleeds & becomes living Human Heart. By Ron Tesoriero. https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=bd16tBRbLXw

Miracle of Lanciano Medical Report by Dr. Linoli - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=OaoaHNhX1pk&list=PLd1e2IHsMk1voI1LACeHzLJMMoM1N3tBy&index=4

Interview With Doctor That Analyzed The Eucharistic Miracle of Tixtla, Mexico - YouTube

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Spbd7RQwmE4

Could Eucharistic Miracles Be Fake? According To Anatomic Pathologist Dr. Jason DeGregorio - YouTube

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=FI62vzReNGI&list=PLd1e2IHsMk1voI1LACeHzLJMMoM1N3tBy&index=6

A Cardiologist Examines Jesus: The Stunning Science Behind Eucharistic Miracles: Dr. Franco Serafini https://www.amazon.com/Cardiologist-Examines-Jesus-Stunning-Eucharistic/dp/1644134772

Dr. Aimee Goodier - Scientific Evaluation of Eucharistic Miracles https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=1BlTs9OuLqA


Ron Wyatt References:

https://www.youtube.com/@ronwyattcom/videos

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=CzIG1CxSsMw

https://ancientpatriarchs.wordpress.com/2016/02/21/ron-wyatts-deathbed-confession-of-finding-ark-of-the-covenant-its-guardian-angels/

https://www.ronwyatt.com/ark_of_the_covenant

Ron Wyatt Discoveries [2022] Gomorrah, Red Sea Crossing, Mt Sinai, Noah's Ark, Blood of Christ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=PIpvIVLQ2Dk


New Revelation References:

English website: https://the-new-revelation.weebly.com/

All the books of the New Revelation through Lorber & Mayerhofer in English:

https://archive.org/details/BeyondTheThreshold

* Brochure that has been read from in this presentation: Bread and Wine - Flesh and Blood of the Lord (New Revelation) https://archive.org/download/TheLordAsAPoorManHG2/Bread%20and%20Wine%20-%20Flesh%20and%20Blood%20of%20the%20Lord%20%28New%20Revelation%29.pdf

Related thematic brochures and studies:

https://archive.org/details/TheLordAsAPoorManHG2/365%20Teachings/

Keywords
godjesusprophecyscripturerevelation
