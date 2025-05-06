Yah's Misfits 4-26-2025

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This week’s Torah Study will be solely on Biblical Earth. We will return to Exodus next week. Do we live on a spinning globe? Does the earth revolve around the sun? Is the earth curved or flat? There is so much pseudoscience on this particular topic. Plus, there is abundant scripture describing this.