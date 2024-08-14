War Carnage Maximized, “the Holocaust”, Francis at the G7, Live By The Sword

SR 2024-08-12 HOLOCAUST

* The “real reason” why Patton was temporarily relieved?

* The key players in World War II were chosen for maximum carnage.

* This German plan for assassination REALLY needed to be enacted!

* The top “military awards” of every nation prove they all work for Rome.

* Germany’s punishment was vicious; here’s what was behind it.

* What did Britain’s top Navy pilot prove about “the Holocaust”.

* Did Amandha Voller promote Whitney Webb’s Jew-blaming?

* Jasmin reports in from Germany and it’s not good.

* “What happened to Daniel Kristos?”

* “Francis” paraded around the “G7”.

* Revisiting David Parker “controlling” his own reality.

* Steve Wohlberg hits it out of the park again but Java Jen’s response is truly disturbing.

* Revisiting the Rich John Factor: will it get Steve on with Tucker Carlson?

* Will there be a third Temple?

* Who was “the Beast of Blenheim”?

* Johnny breaks down Jesus on guns and pacifism.

* Revisiting Johnny’s journey on “live by the sword, die by the sword”.

* Johnny’s now trying to build a “live by the sword” spreadsheet with these examples.

* Did Jesse Ventura have something to do with Chris Kyle’s death?

* Johnny’s leadership advice.

_____________________

SUPPORT JOHNNY! (and join the e-Blast in the bottom right)

http://johnnycirucci.com/support/

GET JOHNNY’S BOOKS ON AMAZON, WHILE YOU STILL CAN!

https://www.amazon.com/Johnny-Cirucci/e/B01N6T2RT6

coronahoax GEAR IN THE JOHNNY STORE!

(BE THIS GUY: the Truth will free us!)

http://johnnycirucci.com/store/

Johnny’s Audio/Video Archive on Odysee

This is my main repository! Everything Johnny is here (including all Resistance Rising podcasts)!!

https://odysee.com/@Johnny_Cirucci:4

CONNECT WITH JOHNNY!

(All of Johnny’s app IDs are here, including his e-mail...no souvenir underwear, please!)

https://johnnycirucci.com/contact/