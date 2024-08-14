War Carnage Maximized, “the Holocaust”, Francis at the G7, Live By The Sword

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
SR 2024-08-12 HOLOCAUST
* The “real reason” why Patton was temporarily relieved?
* The key players in World War II were chosen for maximum carnage.
* This German plan for assassination REALLY needed to be enacted!
* The top “military awards” of every nation prove they all work for Rome.
* Germany’s punishment was vicious; here’s what was behind it.
* What did Britain’s top Navy pilot prove about “the Holocaust”.
* Did Amandha Voller promote Whitney Webb’s Jew-blaming?
* Jasmin reports in from Germany and it’s not good.
* “What happened to Daniel Kristos?”
* “Francis” paraded around the “G7”.
* Revisiting David Parker “controlling” his own reality.
* Steve Wohlberg hits it out of the park again but Java Jen’s response is truly disturbing.
* Revisiting the Rich John Factor: will it get Steve on with Tucker Carlson?
* Will there be a third Temple?
* Who was “the Beast of Blenheim”?
* Johnny breaks down Jesus on guns and pacifism.
* Revisiting Johnny’s journey on “live by the sword, die by the sword”.
* Johnny’s now trying to build a “live by the sword” spreadsheet with these examples.
* Did Jesse Ventura have something to do with Chris Kyle’s death?
* Johnny’s leadership advice.
