BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech.Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Are you going to keep going back to these people who have poisoned you?
The Real Dr Judy
The Real Dr Judy
371 followers
Follow
1
Download MP3
Share
Report
182 views • 7 months ago

(found on Dr. Judy's transcripts: https://therealdrjudy.com/judy-mikovits-transcripts/ )

No, Rapamycin is not Everolimus. Everolimus is a synthetic, deadly version that now they put in cardiac stents without your knowledge or permission. You think you have a problem with your Abbott Labs? Are you going to keep going back to these people who have poisoned you since 1934 in Los Angeles: Chapter five, "Plague" you'll hear it all and in "Ending Plague" you'll hear how corrupting the government, starting with the Bayh Dole Act, which I said in the original Plandemic, that gave them the right to patent, to sell the taxpayers intellectual property to corrupt colleges who experimented on your best and your brightest. You want me to show you the kids that came out of Dartmouth in those laboratories?

Judy Mikovits, PhD - 01/27/2029

The Real Dr Judy Show with Dr Darrell Wolfe: https://rumble.com/v6e0m6s-the-real-dr.-judy-mikovits-show.html

Keywords
healthnewscorruptiontruthcollegesmikovitsmcculloughrapamycineverolimus
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon UniversityBrighteon.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy