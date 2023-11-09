BOOK OF REVELATION SERIES #8

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This week we learn about the church at Philadelphia, a church the Lord Jesus Christ deeply loves, as we see by the identifiers He chooses. Once again, we have a letter where the recipient church does not receive any type of correction--instead, Jesus tells them to hang on, and then makes them a special promise.
