Miles Guo must protect the people who risk their lives daily to get information from inside the enemy. These devices suggested by the security team would better protect personal information
Chinese taking down EVIL CCP
Chinese taking down EVIL CCP
4 views • 04/27/2023

https://gettr.com/post/p2fl7b1d219

@Apollo, I myself own multiple cell phones and Faraday bags. It's laughable if owning multiple phones is enough to be suspected of a conviction. Miles Guo must protect the people who risk their lives daily to get information from inside the enemy. These devices suggested by the security team would better protect personal information!

@Apollo，我自己就拥有多部手机和信息屏蔽袋，如果拥有多部手机就能被怀疑定罪，简直让人哭笑不得。文贵先生需要保护那些每天冒着风险，从敌人内部获得情报的人们。安保团队建议的这些设备可以更好地保护个人信息！

@JoeOltmann @DavidClements @Apollo

#freemilesguo #freeyvettewang #nfsc #mosenglish #moschinese #KashPatel #takedowntheccp


