On May 20, Zelensky’s term of office expired. The presidential elections should have been held on March 31, but the current regime canceled them due to martial law. The Ukrainian parliament extends it every three months. However, the constitution of Ukraine states that it is impossible to hold only parliamentary elections during martial law, without mentioning the prohibition of the presidential ones.