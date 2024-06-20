BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Graphic! - Another Palestinian execution was filmed
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
243 views • 11 months ago

Graphic! - Another execution was filmed.

Israeli media have linked Hezbollah's show of defiance in the North, through the Hoopoe (drone) Mission video, with the visit of senior US envoy Amos Hochstein to Lebanon, before he returned to "Israel" in a state of "pessimism". 

Yaron Avraham, political affairs commentator for Israeli Channel 12, said that Hochstein "is now meeting with Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu in his office, conveying the messages he heard from the talks he had in Lebanon," adding that "the Americans are trying to do everything to prevent a war in the North." 

Additionally, Avraham noted that Hochstein told the officials he spoke with that he is "particularly concerned about the talks he had with the Chief of Staff," as he "did not understand what Israel's military plan is, or what the next step would be."



iranisraelpalestinesyriagazalebanonyemenwest bank
