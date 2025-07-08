© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Trump admin rings in 'National Farm Security Action Plan'
To 'ban the purchase of American farmland by Chinese nationals'
Links about it:
https://www.usda.gov/about-usda/news/press-releases/2025/07/08/farm-security-national-
PDF: security-trump-administration-takes-bold-action-elevate-american-agriculture
https://www.usda.gov/sites/default/files/documents/farm-security-nat-sec.pdf