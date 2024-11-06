144000 & TAV ON THE FOREHEAD

This video exposes the true name of Messiah and who the 144000 are in scripture alone. A deep dive into the false name doctrine exposes the basis to why the name 'Joshua became Jesus', & how Esau invaded the Word. The Qodesh Calendar and the TaV 'sign' of Jonah on the forehead and mark on the hand vs the Mark of the beast

The Qodesh Calendar found chronologically hidden in TaNaK & N.T incl book of Acts

e-book 1: 30 Evidences & Facts: https://drive.proton.me/urls/44PTFPV27R#ydBD7EG0Si5P

The Restored Calendar https://drive.proton.me/urls/FJZ3MHKNA4#dhZOxs6bGNf3



