A grenade launcher and a machine gunner of the 132nd brigade disrupt the evacuation of Ukrainian military personnel in the Avdeevka direction, shooting at the M113.

How "Avalanche" assault troops prevented the withdrawal of the Ukrainian Armed Forces from Arkhangelsk.

Under pressure from Russian fighters, who were advancing further with each passing hour, Ukrainian soldiers decided to abandon their positions and retreat. An American M113 armored personnel carrier arrived to evacuate the Ukrainian troops, but by that time, the "Avalanche" fighters had approached the enemy positions closely and opened fire on the Ukrainians trying to escape.



