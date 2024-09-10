BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
CIA Control Over Media, Controlled Constructs w/ Media Insider Scotty Saks
Sarah Westall
Sarah WestallCheckmark Icon
586 views • 8 months ago



See the additional segment with Scotty Saks on Substack at https://SarahWestall.Substack.comShow more


Nano Soma: Try the Amazing Nano Soma line of products and receive a 10% discount at https://iwantmyhealthback.com/sarah


Leela Q: Learn more about Leela’s Quantum Tech at https://bit.ly/3iVOMsZ or at https://SarahWestall.com/shop


Former Hollywood producer and mainstream media expert, Scotty Saks, joins the program to describe what it was like working in the industry. He explains how the news media was fed 4am talking points and how the deep state used that to control the narrative. He also shares some personal stories he had that changed his entire perspective on the world. You can follow Scotty on his website at https://sovereignradio.com/shows/online/sovereign-radio/


MUSIC CREDITS: “In Epic World” by Valentina Gribanova, licensed for broad internet media use, including video and audio


Copyright Disclaimer Under Section 107 of the Copyright Act 1976, allowance is made for "fair use" for purposes such as criticism, comment, news reporting, teaching, scholarship, and research. Fair use is a use permitted by copyright statute that might otherwise be infringing. Non-profit, educational or personal use tips the balance in favor of fair use.


Disclaimer: "As a journalist, I report what significant newsmakers are claiming. I do not have the resources or time to fully investigate all claims. Stories and people interviewed are selected based on relevance, listener requests, and by suggestions of those I highly respect. It is the responsibility of each viewer to evaluate the facts presented and then research each story further


Show less




