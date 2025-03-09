BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech.Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

HIMARS along with Ukrainian launch crews go up in smoke!
The Prisoner
The PrisonerCheckmark Icon
10084 followers
Follow
4
Download MP3
Share
Report
Support This Channel

This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.

Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.

Shop NowLearn More
261 views • 6 months ago

Another HIMARS MLRS along with several of Ukrainian launcher crew members were left in the dust, after a powerful explosion caused by a missile from Russian Army's Iskander operational-tactical complex. On March 8, 2025, the Russian Defense Ministry shared another footage of the successful launch of the Iskander mobile short-range ballistic missile, blowing away the HIMARS multiple launch missile system, a US military war aid. Russian reconnaissance officers quickly found the position of the equipment used by Ukrainian Army, trying to camouflage behind trees near the settlement of Novonikolayevka, about 26 km east of the city of Nikolayev and far from the front line. But in the end, misfortunes continue to happen to the well-camouflaged Ukrainian hardware, if Russian Iskander works! Thus, a large and powerful blow came to the position of the enemy equipment, where an explosion of a certain diameter, completely smoked the system along with its ammunition including its workers. The Defense Ministry added that the strike destroyed 1 unit of the transport and reloading vehicle for the HIMARS system. At least 10 crew members are believed to have been killed, as documentation shows that the target was hit by missile debris all around, accompanied by fire and thick smoke.

Mirrored - MILITARY TUBE TODAY


To survive what is coming, read/study: https://thewayhomeorfacethefire.net

https://christs.net/

The Gibraltar Messenger : https://gibraltar-messenger.net/

Keywords
mlrshimarsnovonikolayevka
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon UniversityBrighteon.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy