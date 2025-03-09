HIMARS along with Ukrainian launch crews go up in smoke!

Another HIMARS MLRS along with several of Ukrainian launcher crew members were left in the dust, after a powerful explosion caused by a missile from Russian Army's Iskander operational-tactical complex. On March 8, 2025, the Russian Defense Ministry shared another footage of the successful launch of the Iskander mobile short-range ballistic missile, blowing away the HIMARS multiple launch missile system, a US military war aid. Russian reconnaissance officers quickly found the position of the equipment used by Ukrainian Army, trying to camouflage behind trees near the settlement of Novonikolayevka, about 26 km east of the city of Nikolayev and far from the front line. But in the end, misfortunes continue to happen to the well-camouflaged Ukrainian hardware, if Russian Iskander works! Thus, a large and powerful blow came to the position of the enemy equipment, where an explosion of a certain diameter, completely smoked the system along with its ammunition including its workers. The Defense Ministry added that the strike destroyed 1 unit of the transport and reloading vehicle for the HIMARS system. At least 10 crew members are believed to have been killed, as documentation shows that the target was hit by missile debris all around, accompanied by fire and thick smoke.

