"Q - Killing the Mockingbird" (updated) - Joe M
Insight
Insight
39 followers
Follow
327 views • 08/14/2023

Also see the excellent Fall of the Cabal series:

https://www.brighteon.com/aabf8f36-e32c-4373-9379-a1e285e76cff

An original anon video by Joe M (@stormisuponus) that helped to red pill (awaken) a lot of patriots early in the Q movement. This film is historic and Joe M is not only an OG Anon, but an American hero, a true Patriot.The original video had the link to the original Q aggregator website where anyone could read the Q drops and do research. That website was deleted by the Cabal who owned its host.

The new website is listed in the video now, and I will share it here. It is https://qalerts.app - That website features ALL of the Q drops and is customizable so visitors can read the drops from the most recent to the first, or vice versa. There is also a search feature where visitors can search keywords to find specific Q drops. There is a Q drop delta feature also, so visitors can check Q deltas (drops on specific dates a year, 2 years, 3 years, 4 years, 5 years apart).

Joe M is quite active on his Telegram page here - https://t.me/StormIsUponUsJM

Joe M is also on GETTR. Here's that link - https://gettr.com/user/stormisuponusjm


NOW YOU KNOW

AWAKEN ALREADY!!!


SHARE THIS EVERYWHERE!


GOD WINS

DARK TO LIGHT

WWG1WGA

GREAT AWAKENING

TRUST THE LORD AND HIS PLAN


NOTHING CAN STOP WHAT IS COMING

NOTHING


IT'S IN THE BIBLE!


THINK FOR YOURSELF.

DO YOUR OWN RESEARCH.

THE TRUTH IS OUT THERE.


ASK FOR THE HOLY SPIRIT TO GUIDE YOU INTO ALL TRUTH AS JESUS PROMISED HE WILL.


The more you know...

------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Thanks for watching.


Source: https://rumble.com/v2l4o6o-q-killing-the-mockingbird-updated-joe-m.html


Keywords
treasonmilitaryfbiqanonciapatriotsglobalistq-anongreatawakeningdojcabalqwwg1wgamsmjusticecoupseditiondeepstategitmoshadowgovernmentdarktolightjoemmainstreammediancswickillingthemockingbird
