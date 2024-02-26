Navalny dead after Pfizer vaccines

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
The head of the Main Intelligence Directorate of Ukraine, Kyrylo Budanov, said that, according to Ukrainian intelligence, Alexey Navalny actually died due to a blood clot. He had received 5 Pfizer shots.
https://rumble.com/v4fpm0z-the-truth-check-description.html
https://rumble.com/v4fomrt-according-to-ukrainian-intel-the-russian-version-is-correct-on-navalnys-cau.html
https://rumble.com/v4fn0io-ukrainian-intelligence-chief-budanov-navalny-died-due-to-a-blood-clot.html
https://rumble.com/v4fnfco-kyrylo-budanov-navalny-morto-per-cause-naturali-a-causa-di-un-coagulo-di-sa.html
https://www.bitchute.com/video/u9L4qiVySFX2/
https://www.bitchute.com/video/ppCmDug0OaAC/