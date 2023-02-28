Saint Michael the Archangel's Message to Luz de Maria for February 25, 2023

Quo Vadis

Feb 27, 2023

Beloved children of Our King and Lord Jesus Christ:

I COME TO YOU BY DIVINE WILL, I COME WITH MY ANGELIC HOST.

Children of Our King and Lord Jesus Christ, they are loved by their King, they are loved by Our Queen and Mother.

I call you to reflect on their works and actions. Living Lent consciously is a blessing for the creature's soul.

The continuous internal struggles continue to be the trigger among nations that possess weapons of mass destruction.

Nations that possess nuclear weapons have full awareness of the evil they will cause.

Keep peace, fraternity with your neighbor and be creatures of prayer that seek to keep our King and Lord Jesus Christ and Our Queen and Blessed Mother together.





Pray children of Our King and Lord Jesus Christ, pray for France, suffer greatly for the fire of waste.

Children of Our King and Lord Jesus Christ, keep peace in your heart in strong moments for humanity; moments when the earth continues to move strongly in one place or another.

The water drags where the burning sun suffocates human creatures, however, the sun leads to large fires.

LIVE SPIRITUALLY; GROW IN FAITH; PRAY THE HOLY ROSARY.

Pray children of Our King and Lord Jesus Christ, pray for Ecuador.

Pray children of Our King and Lord Jesus Christ, pray for Argentina, your capital will be shaken with force.

Pray children of Our King and Lord Jesus Christ, pray for Peru and Central America, they will be shaken.

Pray children of Our King and Lord Jesus Christ, pray for Mexico, she will be strongly shaken.

Pray children of Our King and Lord Jesus Christ, pray for Asia, suffer, shakes and water will enter.





They do not want to believe, they deny knowing the Calls of God's Will and they only want me to tell them about the infinite Divine Mercy!

Divine Mercy is infinite and only the Holy Trinity knows how deep it is in a human creature, without forgetting Our Queen and Mother of Divine Mercy, intercessor of all humanity.

Cry Mercy!

But change children of Our King and Lord Jesus Christ, change in action and action, be creatures of good and prayer so that faith does not decay.

Cry! so that they can unite in prayer and prayer they will trust that they are not helpless, but are guarded by My Heavenly Legions.

Our Queen and Mother of the Last Times keeps them on her Maternal Lap.

They are the child of God's Eyes.

Children of Our King and Lord Jesus Christ, do not be afraid, stay united to the Holy Trinity and Our Queen and Mother, do not be afraid...





In the midst of the plague that is already on Earth, pray with your heart and use the medicines you have received from Heaven.

Then the plague will go away and you will be healthy.

In the midst of famine, My Legion (of Angels) will bring to the human creature the food that satisfies hunger.

Don't be afraid!

God doesn't abandon you.

My Legions (of angels) are ready to help you.

The Father's House is given to your children, keep in mind that the good is greater, even when they live in the middle of war.

Good is greater and they will live true miracles.

I leave you in Divine Peace.

I bless you.

St Michael the Archangel and My Angelic Legions.





FROM LUZ DE MARÍA:

Living these moments, with airs of war and events of nature, let's read.

"Look at the birds of heaven: they do not sow, nor harvest, nor harvest in barns; and your heavenly Father feeds them.

Aren't you worth more than them?

For the rest, who of you can, no matter how worried, add a single inch to the measure of their life?

And about the dress, why worry?

Observe the lilies of the field, how they grow; they are not tiring, nor spin." (Mt. 6: 26-28)





The following comes from OUR LORD JESUS CHRIST (March 20, 2020).

I CALL ON YOU TO BE TRUE, TO GIVE YOURSELF FOR LOVE, FOR MY LOVE, FOR THAT LOVE THAT DISTINGUISHES YOU AS MY CHILDREN.





From OUR LORD JESUS CHRIST (March 21, 2016).

I have found myself despised and listening to the fact that they call me the God of history, of the past.

FACED WITH THE DEEP DISTANCE IN WHICH MAN LIVES, FROM EVERYTHING HE REPRESENTS ME, THEY HAVE TAKEN IN THEIR HANDS THE INDIFFERENCE TO MOVE FURTHER AWAY FROM MY TEACHINGS.





From THE BLESSED VIRGIN MARY (March 3, 2010)

Children, get ready, become one. When My Son and this Mother have announced to you, it will be in the blink of an eye.

"Lent IS TIME FOR ATONEMENT," DON'T FORGET.

I do not frighten them, I warn them to remain awake, to overcome the temptation.

