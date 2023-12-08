Brighteon Broadcast News, Dec 8, 2023 - Demonic Disney, prophetic warnings and NZ vaccine genocide cover-up

- AI, depopulation, and mainstream acceptance. (0:00)

- Disney's alleged pedophilia and grooming tactics. (9:33)

- Satanism, pedophilia, and corruption in entertainment and politics. (13:37)

- Prophecies, end times, and current events. (25:32)

- AI takeover, vaccine deaths, and depopulation. (36:14)

- Government crimes and censorship. (56:23)

- AI systems and their potential to exterminate humanity. (1:05:04)

- Prophecies of suitcase nukes and attacks in the US. (1:23:25)

- Potential upcoming events and arrests. (1:28:00)

- The interpretation of Revelation and the role of deception in prophecy. (1:49:21)

- The Antichrist and a new digital currency. (1:58:20)





