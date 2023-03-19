BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

"A TIME TO REPENT!!" [COME OUT OF SIN IMMEDIATELY]
The Master's Voice Prophecy
The Master's Voice Prophecy
1889 followers
Follow
10
Download MP3
Share
Report
238 views • 03/19/2023

This video is real-time, full-on edification stressing holiness and complete commitment to Yah the Almighty, the only wise and everlasting God.


"He who covers his sin shall not prosper, but whoever confesses and renounces them will find mercy." - Proverbs 28:13


This means the only kind of repentance God accepts involves ACKNOWLEDGING that we have done things that break God's law (SIN), then CONFESSING those sins openly and with no excuses so that the perfect blood of Jesus Christ can cancel them and cleanse us of all unrighteousness.


"If we say that we have no sin we deceive ourselves, and the truth is not in us. If we confess our sins, He is faithful and just to forgive us our sins and to cleanse us from all unrighteousness." [1 John 18-9]


It is not correct repentance if we cover sin, if we make excuses for it, if we compare our sin to others ("But everybody does it!" "But mine wasn't as bad as hers!"). It is not repentance if we pretend sin is a small thing and that general attitudes of the time and popular culture excuse it. GOD IS A CONSUMING FIRE- We have have the proper reverence, respect and yes fear of the Lord, which is how you gain wisdom. God does not overlook transgression that is not repented of- not without confession, without a heart that says sorry and asks for mercy as per Psalm 51.


Repentance is God's extension of grace to a weak humanity that cannot deliver itself from the claws of satan UNLESS & UNTIL WE REPENT, so let us come now to the altar where there is mercy to cleanse away all evil from our individual accounts. Amen.


Follow this channel for updates.


SUPPORT & SUBSCRIBE TO MY OTHER CHANNELS:

YOUTUBE (Spanish channel: "La Voz del Señor"): https://youtube.com/channel/UCeLTWSGwNTVMdXQV6oryQXg


YOUTUBE: https://youtube.com/@themastersvoiceprophecyblog

FACEBOOK: https://facebook.com/TMVProphecyBlog

RUMBLE: https://rumble.com/c/themastersvoice

BITCHUTE: https://bitchute.com/channel/themastersvoice


----------------------------------------------------------------------

REPENT SINS BE BAPTIZED JESUS YAH YESHUA HOLY SPIRIT PARAKLETOS TONGUES OF FIRE ASCENSION SURRENDER HOLY GOD POWER SURRENDER PRAYER PRAY FASTING DENY BODY HOLD ON PIERCED HIS SIDE CROWN OF THORNS WORTHY SACRIFICE DONT DESPISE GRACE BE HOLY AS I AM HOLY BOW DOWN BEFORE THE ONE WISE GOD ETERNAL LOVING WISE KIND PERFECT IN ALL WAYS JESUS I LOVE YOU


This video is real-time, full-on edification stressing holiness and complete commitment to Yah the Almighty, the only wise and everlasting God.


"He who covers his sin shall not prosper, but whoever confesses and renounces them will find mercy." - [Proverbs 28:13]


This means the only kind of repentance God accepts involves ACKNOWLEDGING that we have done things that break God's law (SIN), then CONFESSING those sins openly and with no excuses so that the perfect blood of Jesus Christ can cancel them and cleanse us of all unrighteousness.


"If we say that we have no sin we deceive ourselves, and the truth is not in us. If we confess our sins, He is faithful and just to forgive us our sins and to cleanse us from all unrighteousness." [1 John 18-9]


It is not correct repentance if we cover sin, if we make excuses for it, if we compare our sin to others ("But everybody does it!" "But mine wasn't as bad as hers!"). It is not repentance if we pretend sin is a small thing and that general attitudes of the time and popular culture excuse it. GOD IS A CONSUMING FIRE- We have have the proper reverence, respect and yes fear of the Lord, which is how you gain wisdom. God does not overlook transgression that is not repented of- not without confession, without a heart that says sorry and asks for mercy as per Psalm 51.


Repentance is God's extension of grace to a weak humanity that cannot deliver itself from the claws of satan UNLESS & UNTIL WE REPENT, so let us come now to the altar where there is mercy to cleanse away all evil from our individual accounts. Amen.


Keywords
videosintimeheartrepentlistenyahalmightyholinesseverlasting godedificationstrong meatimmediatelyall peoplecome outreal-timerepent of sina time to repentfull-onstressingcomplete commitmentyah the almightythe only wisethe heart of godany people
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon University
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy