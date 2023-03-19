"A TIME TO REPENT!!" [COME OUT OF SIN IMMEDIATELY]

This video is real-time, full-on edification stressing holiness and complete commitment to Yah the Almighty, the only wise and everlasting God.





"He who covers his sin shall not prosper, but whoever confesses and renounces them will find mercy." - Proverbs 28:13





This means the only kind of repentance God accepts involves ACKNOWLEDGING that we have done things that break God's law (SIN), then CONFESSING those sins openly and with no excuses so that the perfect blood of Jesus Christ can cancel them and cleanse us of all unrighteousness.





"If we say that we have no sin we deceive ourselves, and the truth is not in us. If we confess our sins, He is faithful and just to forgive us our sins and to cleanse us from all unrighteousness." [1 John 18-9]





It is not correct repentance if we cover sin, if we make excuses for it, if we compare our sin to others ("But everybody does it!" "But mine wasn't as bad as hers!"). It is not repentance if we pretend sin is a small thing and that general attitudes of the time and popular culture excuse it. GOD IS A CONSUMING FIRE- We have have the proper reverence, respect and yes fear of the Lord, which is how you gain wisdom. God does not overlook transgression that is not repented of- not without confession, without a heart that says sorry and asks for mercy as per Psalm 51.





Repentance is God's extension of grace to a weak humanity that cannot deliver itself from the claws of satan UNLESS & UNTIL WE REPENT, so let us come now to the altar where there is mercy to cleanse away all evil from our individual accounts. Amen.





