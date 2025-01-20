Inside 9/11 - Part 1, War on America [2005]

This docu delves into the history of the radical islamic groups-mosque's allegedly behind the attacks as well as the central operatives behind them.





"By... the summer of 2001, American intelligence agencies are detecting increased communication - what they call chatter - from terrorist organizations.... they also intercept at least 33 [there's that number again!] communications indicating a possible, imminent terrorist attack.... The FAA briefs some of the largest airports.... The briefings describe the increasing threats from Bin Laden and the possibility of hijackings. Before the summer is over, the FAA will receive 52 specific warnings about Bin Laden or al-Qaeda. 5 mention hijacking. 2 indicate possible suicide attacks.

Even as the chatter increases, the FAA's own undercover security experts - known as the Red Team - learn that airport procedures are unlikely to stop a potential hijacker. They find that they can easily get weapons past airport checkpoints. According to Red Team members, the FAA does not address the problem. Instead they say FAA officials suppress their findings and even prevent the teams from re-testing airports that performed poorly" - narrator





"Every area of security that we tested was a gaping hole... we literally got through security roughly 90% of the time with very little problem." - Bogdan Dzakovic





"Two sticks, a dash and a cake with a stick down" - Mohamed Atta's cryptic message to al-Qaeda communications officer, Ramzi bin al-Shibh