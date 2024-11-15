Iran – The USA sets course for war

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
On 1 October, Iran attacked Israel with at least 180 missiles. As the situation has become more and more tense since then, the danger of an all-out war in the Middle East is greater than it has been for years. Outwardly, efforts are being made to prevent a further escalation of the conflict. But appearances are deceptive – obviously the course is set for war!