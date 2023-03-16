Gay and lesbian daycare centers in Berlin: Are pedophilia-networks still active? Bright red alert! | www.kla.tv/25430

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
The largest pedophilia
scandal in German post-war history has not been clarified yet. There are
thousands of files still lying in the cellars of Berlin’s Senate. Coincidence?
The following broadcast sheds light on the background to why the
action-alliance “Demofüralle” is taking such a vehement action against the
opening of two gay and lesbian daycare centers in Berlin.
👉 https://kla.tv/25430
