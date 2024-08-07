Nexrads beginning. re-release

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Nexrads beginning. When these things work along side of HAARP and the South Pole Station climate chaos ensues. World wide destruction and that is exactly what we are seeing . These tools are in every state , every part of North America and around the world and they have many components, most of which have been published on this page .
I sure could use a coffee ☕ 💛 Thanks 😊
Please consider donating to the channel as it helps us to do more projects like this. Thank you.
Patreon
https://www.patreon.com/AlaskaSkyWatcher
https://www.facebook.com/people/Alaska-Sky-Watcher/100029320969909/
👉 Weather as a Force Multiplier
https://ia802603.us.archive.org/1/items/WeatherAsAForceMultiplier/WeatherAsAForceMultiplier.pdf
👉 Forest Fire As A Military Weapon
https://apps.dtic.mil/sti/pdfs/AD0509724.pdf
Please help us spread this evidence far and wide...
👉 Link to book 'Climate Fake'
Climate Fake
https://www.lulu.com/shop/david-yates/climate-fake/paperback/product-5pq85w.html?q=Climate+fake&page=1&pageSize=4&fbclid=IwAR11G22sDsnI6k0c3wUbJaq2yB8ozn6SvkRwVrTHoUiQz98csVwYHErMH7g
👉 Link to book 'Sacrosanct'
Sacrosanct
https://www.lulu.com/shop/david-yates/sacrosanct/paperback/product-5zv7p7.html?q=Sacrosanct+David+Yates&page=1&pageSize=4
Real Fishing Life
https://www.youtube.com/@1RealFishingLife/videos
Mike Decker
https://www.youtube.com/@MikeDeckerSkyMilitia307/videos
David Yates
https://www.youtube.com/@MontgomeryPeabody
Dave Holly UK
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC_L4zUJxvLGGhT5yzIJOOsw/videos
John Graf
https://www.youtube.com/@TheSpitmitt/videos
Sunfire Sky
https://www.youtube.com/@sunfiresky2018/videos
Skywise Observations
https://www.youtube.com/@skywiseobservations7118/videos
Luis Edward Diani
https://www.youtube.com/@luisedwarddiani7325/videos
Alex Hammer
https://www.brighteon.com/channels/alexhammer
Shared from and subscribe to:
Alaska Sky Watcher
https://www.youtube.com/@alaskaskywatcher/videos