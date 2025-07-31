Health reform: fasting is excellent for the human body

FAIR USE NOTICE: This video may contain copyrighted material. Such material is made available for educational purposes only. This constitutes a 'fair use' of any such copyrighted material as provided for in Title 17 U.S.C. section 107 of the US Copyright Law.





Credits to PiratePete





Fasting is excellent for the human body as rather than being dependent on food, fasting draws you closer to God. In Matthew 17:21, Christ says: Howbeit this kind goeth not out but by prayer and fasting.





George St-Pierre (GSP), a health freak and former professional mixed martial artist (MMA), supports fasting for the human body.





Websites: www.ssremnant.org & www.sdcministries.org

Email: [email protected]