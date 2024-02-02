Rep. James Comer: The White House is obstructing evidence of Biden's corruption

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
NEWSMAX | On Wednesday's episode of "Rob Schmitt Tonight" Rep. James Comer joins to discuss more details in the Biden corruption allegations, talks about President Joe Biden's interactions with former Prosecutor General of Ukraine, Viktor Shokin, explains Jim Biden's involvement in the Biden corruption allegations, and more on NEWSMAX.
Watch NEWSMAX, an independent news network with a conservative perspective, available in 100M+ U.S. homes.
Watch NEWSMAX anytime at http://NewsmaxTV.com.