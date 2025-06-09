BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
The Allied Air Power Of D-Day
Libraero
Libraero
23 views • 3 months ago

Operation Overlord was the codename for the Allied invasion of Normandy during World War II, which began on June 6, 1944, known as D-Day. This operation marked the start of the liberation of German-occupied Western Europe and involved the largest amphibious invasion in history, with over 156,000 troops landing on the beaches of Normandy. This video provides an overview of the specific impact of aviation on D-Day. Libraero.com is an application that fuses aircraft specifications and information with the events that occurred for each. Enhanced with a timeline, each aircraft that was involved in Operation Overlord can be reviewed in detail. Both British and American aircraft were involved.


British:

Vickers Wellington at www.libraero.com/Subject.jsp?SID=166

Bristol Blenheim at www.libraero.com/Subject.jsp?SID=167

Short Stirling at www.libraero.com/Subject.jsp?SID=149

Handley Page Halifax at www.libraero.com/Subject.jsp?SID=150

Armstrong Whitworth Albemarle at www.libraero.com/Subject.jsp?SID=146

Horsa Glider at www.libraero.com/Subject.jsp?SID=151

Hamilton Glider at www.libraero.com/Subject.jsp?SID=154


American:

B-26 Marauder at www.libraero.com/Subject.jsp?SID=158

C-47 Skytrain / Douglas Dakota at www.libraero.com/Subject.jsp?SID=144

Waco CG-4 at www.libraero.com/Subject.jsp?SID=145


Narrated by: Ren at Libraero.com

Written & Researched by: Ren at Libraero.com

Edited by: James at Libraero.com

Music by: Dark Piano Ambient Music (Lost Memories) from Pixabay by LFC_Records

Relevant Links:

https://www.libraero.com

https://www.dday-overlord.com

https://www.warfarehistorynetwork.com

https://rememuseum.org.uk

https://www.dday.org/

https://www.wikipedia.com

d-daydocumentaryaviationwwii historyoperation overlordaviation history
Chapters

0:00Introduction

01:02D-Day Strategy

01:33Ally Aircraft in D-Day

03:15Aviation-related Deception Operations

05:07Aviation-related Battle Operations

09:50Aviation-related Follow-on Missions

