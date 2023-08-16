Steve Bannon War Room | Ben Harnwell: The Asia Times Reports of “Mutinies” Among Ukrainian Troops





“There also have been reports of Ukrainian units refusing to fight… information on such mutinies has been suppressed […] No one can say for sure whether Ukraine’s military still supports Zelensky, but as more and more cracks appear in Kiev, it is a good bet that they may take matters into their own hands.” [Asia Times]





The Mainstream Media is far too busy massaging Americans for the next $24bn hit that President Magoo is about to levy on them to actually inform people of the contemporary situation on the ground.





