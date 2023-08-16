BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Ben Harnwell: The Asia Times Reports of “Mutinies” Among Ukrainian Troops
GalacticStorm
GalacticStorm
2282 followers
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
Support This Channel

This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.

Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.

Shop NowLearn More
49 views • 08/16/2023

Steve Bannon War Room | Ben Harnwell: The Asia Times Reports of “Mutinies” Among Ukrainian Troops


“There also have been reports of Ukrainian units refusing to fight… information on such mutinies has been suppressed […] No one can say for sure whether Ukraine’s military still supports Zelensky, but as more and more cracks appear in Kiev, it is a good bet that they may take matters into their own hands.” [Asia Times]


The Mainstream Media is far too busy massaging Americans for the next $24bn hit that President Magoo is about to levy on them to actually inform people of the contemporary situation on the ground.


Sources:


https://www.dailysignal.com/2023/08/09/us-aid-to-ukraine-amounts-to-900-per-american-household-economist-says/


https://www.semafor.com/article/08/14/2023/wagner-and-iran-are-turning-belarus-into-a-new-front-in-europe


https://asiatimes.com/2023/08/ground-softening-for-big-russian-offensive/


https://www.reuters.com/world/europe/ukraines-odesa-opens-few-beaches-first-time-since-russian-invasion-2023-08-12/


https://www.globalconstructionreview.com/design-winner-announced-for-standardised-family-housing-units-in-ukraine/


***


Hi there folks, thanks for watching!

I’m Benjamin Harnwell, International Editor of “Steve Bannon’s WarRoom” — the Number 1 ranked US political podcast.


Follow me on the world’s greatest social media app at https://gettr.com/user/harnwell


Aired On: 8/15/23


Keywords
war roomukrainesteve bannonzelenskymutinyben harnwell
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon University
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy