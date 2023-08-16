© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Steve Bannon War Room | Ben Harnwell: The Asia Times Reports of “Mutinies” Among Ukrainian Troops
“There also have been reports of Ukrainian units refusing to fight… information on such mutinies has been suppressed […] No one can say for sure whether Ukraine’s military still supports Zelensky, but as more and more cracks appear in Kiev, it is a good bet that they may take matters into their own hands.” [Asia Times]
The Mainstream Media is far too busy massaging Americans for the next $24bn hit that President Magoo is about to levy on them to actually inform people of the contemporary situation on the ground.
